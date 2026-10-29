Jasinski and Roberts each score a goal for Earthquakes in 2-2 tie with Rapids

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jack Jasinski and Reid Roberts each scored a goal for the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night in a 2-2 tie with the Colorado Rapids.

The Earthquakes (13-9-10), who are winless in five straight, have 49 points. San Jose is fifth in the Western Conference standings, behind Houston and St. Louis (tied for third with 51 apiece). The Rapids (12-13-7) are seventh with 43 points.

Morgan Whittaker scored in the 26th minute, his second consecutive game with a goal, and Darren Yapi added a goal in the 73rd, for the Rapids.

Timo Werner was shown a straight red card in the 71st minute and the Earthquakes played a man down until Colorado’s Kosi Thompson was also shown a straight red card in 75th.

Yapi, who subbed on for Whittaker in the 63rd minute, took a pass from Georgi Minoungou, cut back to evade a defender and then fired a shot from the left side of the area that slipped inside the near post to make it 2-1.

Whittaker rolled a low shot from the center of the area past Angus Gunn and inside the right post to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute.

Roberts went up high for a header, off a corner kick played in by Werner, that deflected off the crossbar into the net to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

Hansen had six saves for Colorado, which is unbeaten in five straight.

The Rapids had 54% possession but were outshot by San Jose 16-8, 8-2 on target.

Up next

Rapids: Host Chicago on Saturday.

Earthquakes: Hosts Salt Lake on Halloween.

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