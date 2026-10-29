Flames look to extend home win streak, host the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (8-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Seattle Kraken.

Calgary has gone 5-7 overall with a 1-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a 1-4-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Seattle has a 2-2-0 record in Pacific Division play and an 8-4-1 record overall. The Kraken have a +two scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 46 conceded.

Friday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 6-1. Matthew Samoskevich scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matvei Gridin has four goals and four assists for the Flames. Aydar Suniev has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kaapo Kakko has two goals and eight assists for the Kraken. Frederick Gaudreau has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau: out (hip), Devin Cooley: day to day (lower body), Brennan Othmann: day to day (upper body), Samuel Honzek: out (lower-body).

Kraken: Ryan Lindgren: out (upper body), Jared McCann: out (lower-body), Jake O’Brien: out (lower-body), Jacob Melanson: out (chest).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press