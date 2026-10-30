Canadiens try to keep win streak going, host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens come into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins as winners of four games in a row.

Montreal has an 8-3-2 record overall and a 3-2-1 record in home games. The Canadiens have allowed 38 goals while scoring 41 for a +3 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh is 5-6-2 overall and 1-5-1 on the road. The Penguins have a 1-1-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 6-5 in overtime in the last meeting. Thomas Novak led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has eight goals and four assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Robertson has six goals for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Mike Matheson: day to day (lower body), Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Nick Suzuki: out (upper body), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (lower-body), Justin Brazeau: out (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness), Elmer Soderblom: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press