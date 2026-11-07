The Utah Royals stun the San Diego Wave 1-0 in the NWSL quarterfinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The seventh-seeded Utah Royals earned their first ever playoff win by upsetting the No. 2 seeded San Diego Wave 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs Friday night.

Forward Cloé Lacasse delivered a pinpoint low-driven cross to Kiana Palacios, who took a touch and fired it home for the game’s lone goal in he 30th minute. It was the first time the visitors have led the Wave during the 2026 season in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made four saves for her sixth clean sheet.

“Unbelievable, it’s just everything you could hope for,” McGlynn said. “I’m like in shock, no words can describe this feeling.”

The Royals snapped a four-match winless streak and will now head on the road to take on either the third-seeded Washington Spirit or the sixth-seeded Portland Thorns in the semifinals. The Spirit host the Thorns on Sunday in their quarterfinal.

Both teams were missing key players as San Diego midfielder Kimmi Ascanio was unavailable due to a thigh injury and Utah midfielder Mina Tanaka, who was initially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, was ruled out for the match.

The home side were held scoreless despite having the advantage in possession (62%-38%), shots (16-8), and shots on target (5-2).

The Wave came into the match on a seven-match unbeaten streak, but have now dropped their fourth consecutive playoff match.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here