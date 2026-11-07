Cooper’s penalty gives the Current a 1-0 extra time quarterfinal win over Angel City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michelle Cooper converted a penalty kick in extra time to give the Kansas City Current a 1-0 victory over Angel City on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Current will face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal between No. 1 Gotham FC and No. 8 Seattle Reign FC in a semifinal match next weekend.

Kansas City, the only NWSL team to finish the regular season unbeaten at home, extended that run into the playoffs.

Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made five saves in regulation. Four minutes into extra time, Kansas City defender Izzy Rodriguez sent in a corner kick. Before the ball went over the crossbar, Current defender Kayla Sharples went to the ground near the goal line after contact with Anderson and midfielder Ary Borges. Kansas City was awarded the penalty, and Cooper converted.

The teams combined for 25 fouls. Fifth-seeded Angel City drew three yellow cards in regulation, the first in the 13th minute when Sveindís Jónsdóttir slid into Gabrielle Robinson from behind as the Kansas City defender shielded the ball near her end line.

Borges drew the second yellow in the 58th minute when her cleat caught Vanessa DiBernardo’s as they challenged for a ball in the air. In second-half stoppage time, Maiara Niehues clipped Cooper’s heel and knocked off her cleat. Kansas City’s only yellow card went to Temwa Chawinga in the 114th minute.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here