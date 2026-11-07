Braian Ojeda scores a goal for Orlando City in 1-0 win over Revolution

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ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Braian Ojeda scored a goal, Maxime Crépeau had two saves, and Orlando City beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

New England (18-12-4) will be the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs, which begin Nov. 19. The Revolution play sixth-seeded Philadelphia in the best-of-three first round.

Eighth-seeded Orlando (13-14-7), which snapped a three-game winless streak, plays No. 9 seed Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference’s wild-card round.

Ojeda blasted a shot from 24 yards out that gave Orlando a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Matt Turner stopped three shots for the Revolution.

The Revolution had 62% possession but were outshot 13-8, 4-2 on target.

Up next

Revolution: Hosts Game 1 against Philadelphia

Orlando: Hosts Cincinnati on Thursday.

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