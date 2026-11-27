NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Morgan Gibbs-White’s second-half double helped Nottingham Forest top visiting Chelsea 3-2 in the Premier League by a more comfortable margin than the scoreline suggested on Friday.

The result was Chelsea’s third league defeat in a row and lifted Forest, which started the match in 17th spot just above the relegation zone, into 14th place, equal with Coventry and a point behind Newcastle.

Chelsea began with midfield dynamo Moises Caicedo dropping back into central defense but it was a goal down after just five minutes. Igor Jesus spun on the penalty spot and volleyed home a cross from the right.

Caicedo didn’t look comfortable in his new role but few of Chelsea’s players got pass marks on a night they failed to really bother a Forest side whose nine goals before tonight made it the league’s second lowest scorer.

Chelsea didn’t have a shot on target in the entire first half and the second started in equally poor fashion when Gibbs-White converted from the penalty spot after Wesley Fofana brought down Liam Delap in the box.

Substitute Emmanuel Emegha cut the deficit just three minutes later when he fired home after good work from Pedro Neto but Gibbs-White restored Forest’s two-goal cushion with a deft finish after 72 minutes.

A second goal from Emegha prompted an optimistic late push by Chelsea but Forest held on for a deserved win.

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