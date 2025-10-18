Rishad Hossain claims 6-35 as Bangladesh routs West Indies in first ODI

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Legspinner Rishad Hossain claimed a career-best 6-35 as Bangladesh crushed West Indies by 74 runs on Saturday in the opener of their three-match ODI series.

Rishad’s figures, the second-best by a Bangladeshi bowler behind Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s 6-26 against Kenya in 2006, helped wrap up the West Indies innings for 133 in 39 overs.

He also hit a 13 ball-26 to help Bangladesh post 207 before being all out in 49.4 overs.

Openers Brandon King and Alick Athanzae batted resolutely on a typically sluggish Mirpur wicket to give West Indies a glimmer of hope to chase down the total.

But the introduction of Rishad in the 12th changed the momentum.

Rishad broke through with the wicket of Athanaze (27) but King kept West Indies in the hunt.

Rishad was relentless and got the reward with the wicket of Keacy Carty (9) before baffling King, the top-scorer of West Indies with 44, with a leg-spin.

King’s dismissal left West Indies 82-3 in the 22nd over.

Rishad, who bowled eight overs in a row in his first spell, ripped through West Indies middle order as it lost next seven wickets for 51 runs.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman had figures 2-16 to complement Rishad in demolishing the Caribbean batting lineup.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy anchored Bangladesh’s innings after it was reduced to 8-2 in third over.

Hridoy scored 51 off 90 with three fours and rebuilt the innings by sharing 71-run with Najmul Hossain Shanto (32).

He steered offspinner Roston Chase past cover for a single to raise his 11th half-century off 87 balls but soon after was dismissed by Justin Greaves.

Debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon kept the side flowing but Chase (2-30) sent him back after he scored 46.

Rishad’s aggressive batting then propelled Bangladesh past 200-run mark and gave a boost ahead of defending the total.

The second match is Tuesday.

