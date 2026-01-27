Brooks Koepka makes his return to the PGA Tour

PGA Tour

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Courses: Torrey Pines South (Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72) and North (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72).

Prize money: $9.6 million. Winner’s share: $1.728 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Harris English.

FedEx Cup co-leaders: Chris Gotterup and Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won The American Express.

Notes: Brooks Koepka makes his first regular PGA Tour start since the Match Play in 2022, having reached a deal to return to the tour after the last four years on Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Koepka is exempt because of his 2023 PGA Championship victory. … The field was supposed to be 144 players but will be at 147. Koepka was added to the field, and then the tour added two more players to make sure each group is a threesome. Jackson Suber and Lanto Griffin are in the field because Koepka is playing. … Xander Schauffele makes his 2026 debut. This will be his first PGA Tour start since winning in Japan last fall. Schauffele holds the longest active cut streak on the PGA Tour at 72 tournaments dating to the 2022 Masters. … The field features three of the top 10 players in the world, including U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Justin Rose. … This is the last year Farmers Insurance will be the title sponsor. Like the previous two PGA Tour starts of the year, the tournament’s future is unclear.

Next week: WM Phoenix Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Lake Nona Golf & CC. Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: A Lim Kim.

Race to CME Globe champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Jeeno Thitikul won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Notes: The 39-player field features LPGA winners from the last two seasons. … Jeeno Thitikul is coming off a three-win season that allowed her to move past Nelly Korda to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. Her last win was the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. … Women’s British Open champion Miyu Yamashita was the only multiple winner last year. … Nelly Korda followed her seven-win season in 2024 with no victories last year. Korda was runner-up to Kim in the Tournament of Champions last year. … This is the eighth consecutive season for the LPGA to start with a winners’ field in Florida. … The LPGA doesn’t play again until it starts the first Asia swing in Thailand in three weeks. … The nine Americans in the field are the most of any country. Japan is next with eight players. Nine countries are represented in the season opener. … Lake Nona hosted the inaugural Solheim Cup in 1990.

Next tournament: Honda LPGA Thailand on Feb. 19-22.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

European tour

BAPCO ENERGIES BAHRAIN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain.

Course: Royal GC. Yardage: 7,347. Par: 72,

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Laurie Canter.

Race to Dubai leader: Jayden Schaper.

Last week: Patrick Reed won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Notes: Patrick Reed is playing for the third straight week in the Middle East, having played the previous two weeks in Dubai. He will make it a full month away from home next week when LIV opens its season. … Defending champion Laurie Canter is in the field, a week before he makes his debut in Saudi Arabia as a full member of LIV Golf. … Sergio Garcia and Thomas Detry are the other two LIV players in the field ahead of the season opener in Riyadh. … Ryan Palmer is the only PGA Tour player in Bahrain from the category of those who finished between Nos. 101-200 in the FedEx Cup last season. … The tournament is only in its third year. This is the third of four straight tournaments in the Middle East for the European tour. … The tournament saved three spots for players from Bahrain who earned their spots through a national qualifying event. … Padraig Harrington is making his third consecutive European tour start in 2026.

Next week: Qatar Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

PANAMA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Panama City, Panama.

Course: Panama GC. Yardage: 7,534. Par: 70.

Television: None.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Previous winner: Josh Teater.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Ian Holt won the the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Next week: Astara Golf Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Next tournament: Chubb Classic on Feb. 13-15.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Other tours

Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour: SDC Open, Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa. Previous winner: Daniel Von Tonder. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/ and https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Webex Players Series-Murray River, Cobram Barooga GC, Barooga, Australia. Defending champion: Blake Proverbs. Online: https://golf.com.au/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

