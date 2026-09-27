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Wimbledon finalists Noskova and Muchova secure the Billie Jean King Cup title for Czechia

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By AP News
China Billie Jean King Cup Tennis

China Billie Jean King Cup Tennis

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SHENZHEN, China (AP) — In July they played each other in the Wimbledon final. Now, Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova have teamed together to win the Billie Jean King Cup for Czechia.

The sixth-ranked Noskova and the eighth-ranked Muchova each won their singles matches Sunday as Czechia beat Ukraine 2-0 in the final of the women’s tennis team event.

Noskova sealed it by beating the seventh-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (5) after Muchova beat 47th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-3.

Czechia, formerly known as the Czech Republic, earned its 12th title in the competition previously called the Fed Cup — and first since 2018. Only the United States, which did not qualify for the finals, has won more with a record 18 titles.

Czech captain Barbora Strycova became the fourth woman to win the competition as both a player and a captain, joining Margaret Court, Chris Evert and event namesake Billie Jean King.

Strycova won three titles with Czechia as a player before assuming the captaincy this year.

Czechia also shut out Britain in the quarterfinals and Spain in the semifinals — meaning that its top-ranked doubles standout Katerina Siniakova never even had to play this week.

In this year’s all-Czech Wimbledon final, Noskova beat Muchova for her first Grand Slam title.

Ukraine eliminated two-time defending champion Italy in the semifinals and was playing its first final.

Ukraine was without 10th-ranked Marta Kostyuk due to a right wrist injury.

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

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