Gauff advances to third round at the China Open. Zverev wins and will face Djokovic

BEIJING (AP) — After a three-week break, U.S. Open semifinalist Coco Gauff beat Camila Osorio 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 in a second-round match at the China Open on Saturday.

It was Gauff’s first match since losing to Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final four at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff is a two-time singles major champion, having won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals.

The WTA 1000 level 128-draw tournament ends Oct. 11 in Beijing.

In the corresponding men’s ATP 500 tournament, top-seeded and U.S. Open champion Alexander Zverev beat wild-card entry Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3.

In an early second-round match Saturday, Alex de Minaur beat Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

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