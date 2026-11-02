Ben Shelton adds Juan Carlos Ferrero to his coaching staff for 2027

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is joining Ben Shelton’s coaching staff for the 2027 season.

“Huge addition to my team for this upcoming season,” the 24-year-old Shelton said Sunday on social media. “Excited to get started and put in the work this offseason.”

Former world No. 1 Ferrero helped guide Alcaraz to his first six major titles before their partnership ended last December.

Ferrero will be joining Shelton’s father, Bryan, in the coaching setup.

The fourth-ranked Shelton won a career-best four titles in 2026 and reached his first major final at the U.S. Open, losing to Alexander Zverev.

“Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character,” Ferrero said. “I’m very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter.”

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here