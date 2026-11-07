Stephen F. Austin beats Texas Lutheran 89-32

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HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Erik Makke, Kobi Pearson and Narit Chotikavanic each had 10 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 89-32 victory over Texas Lutheran on Friday.

Makke shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lumberjacks (2-0). Chotikavanic went 4 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Pearson finished 4 of 6.

Carter Lewis led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with eight points.

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SFA visits Abilene Christian in its next matchup on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press