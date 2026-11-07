Washington puts up 19 as UIC beats Robert Morris 79-56

CHICAGO (AP) — Rashund Washington Jr. scored 19 points as UIC beat Robert Morris 79-56 on Friday.

Washington also had 12 rebounds for the Flames (2-0). Ahmad Henderson II scored 16 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Benny Gealer shot 3 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

K.J. Garris led the way for the Colonials (0-2) with 11 points.

Henderson scored eight points in the first half and UIC went into the break trailing 32-30. UIC turned an 11-point second-half advantage into a 21-point lead with a 10-0 run to make it 62-41 with 8:27 left in the half. Washington scored 12 second-half points.

Up next

UIC plays UNC Greensboro at home on Monday, and Robert Morris visits Arkansas on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press