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Teodor Simic helps UT Arlington hold off Portland 89-85 at Rainbow Classic

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By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Teodor Simic led UT Arlington past Portland on Friday with 24 points off of the bench in an 89-85 victory at the Rainbow Classic.

Simic added five rebounds for the Mavericks (2-0). Mier Panoam scored 19 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Niko Bundalo had 18 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

R.J. Nance finished with 25 points for the Pilots (1-1). Riley Parker added 18 points and Hunter Adam scored 18.

Panoam’s free throw with 1:23 left in the second half gave UT Arlington the lead for good at 86-85.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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