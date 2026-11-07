All Blacks down Scotland 43-21 and stay perfect in Nations Championship rugby

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — New Zealand stayed undefeated against Scotland and perfect in Nations Championship rugby after convincingly taking an entertaining contest 43-21 on Saturday.

The All Blacks edged a seven-try shootout in the first half then shut out Scotland in the second half to take the tension out of Murrayfield for the last half hour.

New Zealand was doubly determined to play well to honor the death last weekend of Logan Cadwallader, their security chief for 10 years, at the team hotel in Edinburgh.

“Very satisfying win,” said All Blacks center Quinn Tupaea, the player of the match. “It’s been a tough week for the group but we rallied together well and got a good result at a difficult place to play.”

The Scots rued near-misses against New Zealand in their most recent matchups in 2017, 2022 and 2025 but could have no regrets this time as they succumbed in the second spell to the All Blacks’ suffocating ball control and brilliant execution from set-pieces.

“They picked it up and we couldn’t stick with them, its really disappointing,” Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu said.

“We were playing our rugby in the first half, putting them under pressure with ball in hand, in a way they haven’t been put under pressure for a few weeks. We just weren’t accurate enough when we got down into the 22.”

New Zealand improved to 4-0 in the race with unbeaten South Africa to represent the southern hemisphere in the Nov. 29 final.

Scotland’s own hopes were dealt a blow as it dropped to 2-2 in the northern standings with Australia coming next.

Ashman hat trick

The All Blacks overcame two yellow cards to squeak out a 24-21 halftime lead as the teams went back and forth and turned down comfortable penalty kicks to go for tries.

The visitors struck first from a lineout trick play. Dummy runners from the maul left flanker Wallace Sititi to break up the middle and score in the fourth minute.

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman replied from a lineout drive with the first try of his hat trick.

New Zealand front-rowers Ethan de Groot and captain Codie Taylor crossed in quick succession for 17-7 then flanker Peter Lakai was sin-binned and Ashman crashed past Sititi to score his second.

Sititi then dented the Scots and the veteran Beauden Barrett ran a great line off Damian McKenzie’s pass to slide in.

Sititi was yellow-carded just before Lakai returned to the field and New Zealand remained a man down for the rest of the half. Scotland pressed and the first chance was ruined by New Zealand’s maul defense and a monster scrum.

But with a second chance, Ashman was driven over for his second career hat trick: He also scored three against the United States in 2024.

After halftime, New Zealand turned the heat up on Scotland and built breathing room on the scoreboard.

Around Scotland losing Tuipulotu to accumulating offenses, the All Blacks executed first phase from set-pieces with tries to wing Josh Moorby and Barrett, who became the ninth man all-time to 50 test tries.

New Zealand didn’t let up at 36-21 with a half-hour left and finished with a too-easy try by replacement hooker Asafo Aumua after a superb one-handed lineout take by Tupou Vaa’i.

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