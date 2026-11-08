Pollock stars with 2 tries as a makeshift winger in England’s record rugby win over Australia

LONDON (AP) — Henry Pollock enhanced his growing reputation in rugby by coming on at halftime and scoring two tries in as many minutes as a makeshift winger to lead England to a record 45-22 win over Australia in the Nations Championship on Sunday.

The most talked-about player in the English game grabbed the headlines again with a second-half performance that highlighted both his versatility and explosiveness, while also wrapping up a significant victory for England coach Steve Borthwick following pre-match reports of player unrest and rifts in the squad.

“I loved it — I love the challenge, I love being nervous at halftime and being like this in a new position for me,” said the 21-year-old Pollock, a back-row forward with a distinguishable shock of blond hair who entered as a replacement for the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and delivered classic winger’s finishes in the 55th and 57th minutes to move to eight tries in just 14 tests.

“I really enjoyed it and thought that out there it was even more fun. Hopefully again.”

England, which sealed a third win in four games of the inaugural global tournament, had seven tries in total at Twickenham on the way to scoring more points than ever before against Australia. The first was scored by hooker Jamie George, who became the most prolific try-scoring England forward in test history with 18.

Ollie Chessum and Joe Heyes, two more members of England’s pack, also went over in the first half before winger Max Jorgensen’s interception try from inside his own half gave Australia hope at halftime at 19-10.

After England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet — to blame for Jorgensen’s score because of an errant pass — made amends with his own try, it turned into the Pollock show.

Pollock thrills Twickenham

The youngster replaced Feyi-Waboso, who was hurt from Angus Bell’s hip-drop tackle that earned the prop 10 minutes in the sin-bin, and made an instant impact with a left-wing surge that set up Van Poortvliet’s try.

He then crossed himself in the 55th after collecting a mispass to the right wing and cutting through Australia’s defensive line to score.

Pollock streaked down the right flank to go over again in the 57th and was soon thrilling the Twickenham crowd by kicking the ball through an opponent’s legs as he made another break down the wing.

Pollock said he has played “a little bit” on the wing for his club team Northampton, but described a half against Australia in test rugby as “obviously a massive step-up.”

“They wouldn’t put me there, the coaches, if they didn’t think I could do anything there,” Pollock said. “The biggest thing is going out there and being as confident as I can. If I mess up, it’s a new position and I’ve got to take learnings from it.”

Ben Spencer wrapped up England’s try haul in the 76th, after Filipo Daugunu and Jeremy Williams added their own for the Australians.

England, which jumped to second place in the Northern Hemisphere standings, has more tests against Japan and New Zealand at Twickenham over the next two weekends, before the playoff finals at the same stadium from Nov. 27-29.

Borthwick’s team beat Argentina and Fiji in July, while also losing to South Africa.

Australia plays Scotland and Wales next, and is third in the Southern Hemisphere standings behind the Springboks and the All Blacks.

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