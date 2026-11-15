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Mullin has 16 in Yale’s 103-58 victory over Emmanuel

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By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Trevor Mullin scored 16 points as Yale beat Emmanuel of Massachusetts 103-58 on Sunday.

Mullin also added five assists for the Bulldogs (2-3). Daniel Ogunyemi added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Riley Fox shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

Mahari Guerrier finished with 10 points for the Saints. Cameron Snowden added 10 points for Emmanuel.

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Yale hosts Vermont in its next matchup on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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