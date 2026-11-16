Alcaraz’s dominant display at ATP Finals leads opponent to compare him to Superman

TURIN, Italy (AP) — A 102 mph forehand winner off the back foot. Check.

An improvised mini-backhand lob winner to convert a decisive break point. Check.

Total control off your opponent’s second serve. Check.

Even for Carlos Alcaraz’s lofty standards, his performance in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Frances Tiafoe in his opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday was pretty special.

The third-ranked Spaniard dominated his American opponent — a fellow top-10 player, no less — all over the court.

“Sometimes,” Alcaraz said, “I feel like I’m better than the opponent in every aspect of the game. … When I get that feeling, everything goes pretty well.”

Alcaraz has been feeling solid for several weeks now and extended his winning streak to 10 matches as he seeks his third consecutive indoor title after raising trophies in Vienna and Paris.

Alcaraz produced 21 winners to Tiafoe’s 12 and claimed all 12 points against Tiafoe’s second serve.

“He has moments where he’s definitely Superman and he’s playing pretty insane,” Tiafoe said. “You got to appreciate greatness.”

Alcaraz required five sets to beat Tiafoe in the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals and the third round of Wimbledon in 2024. He went on to claim the title after both of those victories.

This time, Alcaraz finished off the first set in a mere 28 minutes after racing out to a 4-0 lead and also broke early in the second. He didn’t want a repeat of those five setters against Tiafoe — even if this match was played in a best-of-three format.

“I tried to be really focused at the beginning, trying to know tactically what I have to do since the first point to the last one,” Alcaraz said.

No. 8 Tiafoe had a career year

After shaking up his diet and training regimen, Tiafoe had the most consistent year of his career, reaching the U.S. Open semifinals for a third time, and he now is making his Finals debut at age 28. He’s ranked No. 8.

Midway through the first set when Alcaraz produced a 102 mph (164 kph) forehand winner after Tiafoe had pushed him back into a corner, the American threw his arms into the air as if to say, “That’s ridiculous.”

Tiafoe also looked like he had put Alcaraz out of position early in the second set when the seven-time Grand Slam champion dug out a stop volley that Tiafoe chased down, only to see Alcaraz produce an off-balance lob.

Two years ago, Alcaraz discussed his struggles indoors when he failed to advance from the group phase at finals. Then last year he reached the final, getting beat by Jannik Sinner.

“It was about getting more experience. It was about understand how I should play on indoor court,” Alcaraz said. “And I think I’m getting to that point.”

Cobolli vs. Medvedev up next

Later in the same group, home player Flavio Cobolli — also making his Finals debut — faces Daniil Medvedev, the 2020 champion.

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton won their opening matches in the other group on Sunday.

The top two finishers in each round-robin group advance to the semifinals of the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players.

Sinner, the two-time defending champion at the ATP Finals, ended his season early because of a right knee injury.

Alcaraz ‘hungry for more’ after injury layoff

Alcaraz started the year with an Australian Open title that made him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam at age 22.

But he missed 4 1/2 months during the middle of the year because of an injury to his right wrist. Perhaps because of that layoff, he said he’s never had a better form at this point of the year.

“This year was kind of an unusual (one) for me,” said Alcaraz, who is now 23. “I had a lot of months off the competition that I was at home. So it made me come in here with a lot (of) energy, with a lot (of) ambition — hungry for the matches and hungry for more.”

Alcaraz had tape around right knee but showed no signs of discomfort as he raced all over the court.

“I’m moving really well. But obviously it’s something that I’m taking care of every day,” Alcaraz said of his knee. “I’m just putting so much attention with my physio and myself to do everything well off the court.”

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See AP’s full tennis coverage here

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer