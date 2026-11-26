CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Reese Miller scored 20 points as UTEP beat Eastern Michigan 72-54 on Wednesday.

Miller went 7 of 11 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Miners (6-1). Jace Whiting shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Leif Moeller had 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. It was the sixth straight victory for the Miners.

Emanuel Richards, Kilian Brockhoff and Jabri Fitzpatrick each scored 11 for the Eagles (4-2).

UTEP took the lead for good with 9:25 remaining in the first half. The score was 30-24 at halftime, with Moeller racking up eight points. UTEP extended its lead to 53-30 during the second half, fueled by a 20-2 scoring run. Miller scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press