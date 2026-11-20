JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jah’Likai King put up 31 points as Little Rock beat Jacksonville 78-72 on Thursday.

King also contributed five rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). Jalen Lynn added 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Aaron Clark shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Hayden Wood led the Dolphins (2-3) with 35 points. Jamie Phillips Jr. added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Jacksonville. Evan Sterck also had 11 points.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Little Rock visits North Florida and Jacksonville plays Central Arkansas at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.