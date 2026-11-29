SYDNEY (AP) — Mitch Marsh’s 57-ball 119 for Australia in its chase proved in vain as England won the fourth Twenty20 international by seven runs to clinch the cricket series 3-1 and with a match to spare on Sunday.

Set 182 to win at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia got within reach of the target purely because of the bludgeoning brilliance of its captain, with Marsh hitting nine fours and nine sixes.

There in the middle with his team needing 12 off the final over, Marsh couldn’t finish it off and was caught behind off Henry Crocombe from the third-to-last ball of the innings.

Australia finished on 174-7 in reply to England’s 181-7, with the top-ranked tourists only able to set a decent total after winning the toss because of a late-order recovery inspired by Sam Curran in his 28-ball 50 not out.

“The way we went about it, we can be proud,” Marsh said.

“We’ve spoken to the lads about not fearing failure. They do play a lot of T20 cricket with the Big Bash (in Australia) but international cricket is another level and they’ll be better for the experience.”

The series concludes in Canberra on Wednesday.

England won the preceding series of three one-day internationals 2-1, including a 97-run victory in the decider at Hobart.

England was 32-4 at one stage

After choosing to bat first, England was reduced to 32-4 with none of the top four — including captain Harry Brook (9) reaching double figures. Jordan Cox (23) and James Coles (33) helped get the innings back on track and then Curran had assistance from the tail in Liam Dawson (14-ball 23) and Jamie Overton (9-ball 20).

“They got away from us at the end — Curran and Overton batted well — and you always look back on the close games and if we’d have saved two boundaries, we win the game,” Marsh said.

No player other than Marsh made more than 18 in Australia’s reply that started strongly by reaching 82-2 off nine overs.

Spinner Adil Rashid slowed the Australians by taking 1-14 off his four overs late in the innings. And when Curran conceded just three runs, and also got the wicket of Lachlan Shaw (6), in the 18th over, the hosts needed 30 runs from 12 balls.

Crocombe holds his nerve in final over

Marsh went 6-4-6 off Overton in the final deliveries of the next-to-last over but couldn’t get Australia over the line.

Crocombe held his nerve in an excellent last over where he conceded one run off his first three balls, then had Marsh caught behind off a wide slog.

Australia needed nine off the final two balls but its slim chances disappeared when Crocombe trapped Joel Davies lbw first ball.

Brook said it was “an incredible game of cricket.”

“We thought at the halfway stage that we easily had enough,” he said, “but a man of Mitch Marsh’s capabilities, power and strength — he nearly got them over the line.

“But the lads stuck in there extremely well. We fought to the end. I asked them to put their bodies on the line for every single run and they delivered that.”

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