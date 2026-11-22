BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Wilson Jr. scored 29 points as Canisius beat Albany 91-81 on Saturday.

Wilson added five steals for the Golden Griffins (4-3). Clinton Efinda scored 28 points while going 11 of 18 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and added nine rebounds. Preist Ryan had 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Jones led the Great Danes (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, four assists and four steals. U-Mier Graham added 13 points and nine rebounds for Albany. Pedro Santos finished with 12 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press