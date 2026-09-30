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Indonesia razes luxury facility inside prison for favored inmates, in photos

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By AP News
Indonesia Luxury Prison

Indonesia Luxury Prison

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JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities on Wednesday ordered the demolition of a luxury compound inside a prison that was allegedly providing preferential treatment for favored inmates.

Workers removed furniture and appliances including large flat-screen televisions, air conditioners, gym fitness equipment, sofas and refrigerators from the Cibinong Prison in Bogor, near the capital Jakarta, and several of the prison’s buildings were demolished Wednesday.

The facility holds over 1,800 inmates, making it one of the most heavily populated prisons on Java Island. It has come under intense scrutiny after an investigating commission from the government’s Ombudsman office reported finding luxury facilities during a surprise inspection on Sept. 23.

The deputy commission chairman, Sugiat Santoso, said the buildings should be torn down immediately to prevent further misuse.

The discovery of the deluxe facility has drawn renewed scrutiny of Indonesia’s prisons, which have faced prior allegations that wealthy or well-connected inmates can obtain preferential treatment.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By TATAN SYUFLANA
Associated Press

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