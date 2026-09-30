India wins toss and opts to bowl against West Indies in second ODI

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Shubman Gill called correctly at the coin toss and India opted to bowl against the West Indies in their second one-day cricket international on Wednesday.

India won the first ODI by eight wickets on Sunday in the three-match series.

The host made one change; pace bowler Auqib Nabi makes his ODI debut. Allrounder Nitish Reddy was left out as India improved its pace combination.

West Indies changed four: Justin Greaves, who scored a maiden hundred in the first game, was out due to a calf injury. Keacy Carty will open the innings instead. Also included were allrounders Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul along with left-arm wrist spinner Vitel Lawes.

Batter Jewel Andrew, pacer Matthew Forde and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie were left out.

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium has a bit more grass compared to the first game. Usually it favours spinners but batters will still find it easy through the day.

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Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

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