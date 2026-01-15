Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Barcelona after ‘threat’ alert

MADRID (AP) — A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing Thursday at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport after a passenger created an in-flight wireless network whose name contained a bomb threat, an airlines spokesperson said.

As the flight from Istanbul was approaching its destination in Barcelona “it was detected that a passenger established an in-flight internet access point and set the network name to include a bomb threat,” the spokesperson, Yahya Üstün, said. As a result, the aircraft made an emergency landing.

Spain’s Civil Guard police force said it is investigating the incident, and added that the airport was operating normally.