French prosecutors seek to ban Marine Le Pen from office, jeopardizing her 2027 presidential bid

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors will seek to ban far-right leader Marine Le Pen and officials from her National Rally party from holding office, putting her 2027 presidential bid at stake.

Le Pen, 57, is seeking to overturn a March 2025 ruling that found her guilty of misusing European Parliament funds in the hiring of aides from 2004 to 2016. During the crucial appeal trial that started last month, Le Pen acknowledged some people performed work for her party, then known as the National Front, while being paid as EU parliamentary aides, calling it “a mistake.”

One of the prosecutors, Thierry Ramonatxo, said Tuesday the alleged misappropriation of public funds represents “a very serious breach of probity” that gave the party “a concrete advantage in the form of substantial savings made at the expense of the European Parliament.”

Ramonatxo said prosecutors would request a key Paris appeals court to find party officials guilty and ask for a ban on elected office. Details of the sentences to be requested are expected later on Tuesday.

Stéphane Madoz-Blanchet, another prosecutor, denounced “a system” set by party leaders. “The acts of misappropriation of public funds were deliberately and carefully concealed,” he said.

The appeal trial, involving Le Pen, 10 other defendants and the National Rally party as a legal entity, is scheduled to last until next week. The court is expected to announce its verdict later, possibly before summer.

Speaking to journalists in the courtroom Tuesday, Le Pen said: “I never expect a pleasant surprise when I set foot in a courtroom.”

“I’m not the one who decides. I don’t hold the cards,” she added.

Le Pen was seen as the potential front-runner to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 election until last year’s ruling, which sent shock waves through French politics.

Several scenarios are possible, from acquittal to another conviction that may bar Le Pen from running in 2027. She also could face an even tougher punishment if convicted anew — up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros ($1.17 million).

If she becomes ineligible, she has designated her 30-year-old protégé, Jordan Bardella, as her successor in the presidential bid.

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press