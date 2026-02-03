Bayer Leverkusen beats St. Pauli to reach German Cup semifinals

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen reached the German Cup semifinals for the third straight season after beating St. Pauli 3-0 on Tuesday.

Martin Terrier scored from the edge of the area in the 32nd minute, Patrik Schick volleyed home at the back post to double the lead in the 63rd and Jonas Hofmann added a third following a counterattack in stoppage time.

Leverkusen won the cup in the 2023-24 season as part of its undefeated domestic campaign, and lost in the semifinals last season.

Defending champion Stuttgart visits second-tier Holstein Kiel in the second quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The other two are next week: Second-tier Hertha Berlin vs. Freiburg and Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig.

