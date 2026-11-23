ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A museum that has stood on the Acropolis since 1874, making it the oldest in modern Greece, reopened Monday after a hi-tech makeover.

The squat stone building often goes unnoticed by visitors. It had been closed to the public since 2007, three years before the country was plunged into a massive financial crisis.

The seven-year restoration cost 6.2 million euros ($6.8 million), raised through public funds and private donations, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

The site will host ancient artifacts never before exhibited, digital displays tracing the monuments’ 2,500-year history and a viewing gallery where Culture Ministry technicians will carry out restoration work on ancient objects.

The museum opened in 1874, making it the first museum purpose-built since modern Greece gained independence several decades earlier.

It closed in 2007, becoming an administrative building after cranes carefully lowered its renowned sculptures and other masterpieces to the new Acropolis Museum at the foot of the hill.

“For us, it was inconceivable, almost an affront, that this historic building, with its uniquely privileged location, should be converted into offices and storerooms,” Mendoni said.

“We therefore decided that the museum should reopen in accordance with its original purpose,” she said.

The Parthenon and other temples on the Acropolis remain Greece’s most visited ancient site, with more than 4.6 million admissions recorded last year.

Restoration work continues even during the peak summer months. The Parthenon recently shed its heavy scaffolding for the first time in years.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended Monday’s inauguration and described the reopening as another milestone for Greece’s cultural heritage.

He used the occasion to restate Greece’s long-running demand for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures held by the British Museum in London.

“The rightful home of these priceless masterpieces is here, beneath the Attic light and in direct proximity to the temple to which they belong,” he said, adding that Greece would not accept the return of the sculptures as a loan.

“No solution and no agreement can be based on the recognition of foreign ownership over our national treasures,” Mitsotakis said.

“I reaffirm my commitment that we will continue this effort with responsibility, seriousness and determination,” he added. “And in the end, we will succeed.”

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press