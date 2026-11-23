BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission on Monday warned users of one of its websites that personal data has been leaked in a major AI-generated cyberattack that was launched on the EU institution last month.

The European Union’s executive branch said the EU Academy website had been caught up in the cyberattack. The site offers courses and information about the 27-nation bloc’s policies to people outside EU institutions.

“The exact scale of the data leak remains under investigation as a precautionary measure,” spokesperson Thomas Regnier said. Names and email addresses were among the data taken, he said, but did not specify how many people were affected.

The commission confirmed last week that it had first detected incidents involving its databases on Oct. 22 and that its cyber experts had taken “preventive measures” to limit the damage.

Regnier declined to confirm whether the month-long cyber campaign has been brought under control.

“As long as the investigation is ongoing, I will not make any conclusive statements at this stage on where we are,” he said.

A message on the EU Academy website said that access had been disabled and measures taken to contain the incident and limit its impact. It warned users to watch for suspicious or unsolicited emails and messages and to avoid sharing personal information with anyone contacting them about the website or its activities.

The CERT-EU agency oversees the digital security of the EU institutions, which employ about 40,000 people just in Brussels.

In a Nov. 4 blog post, the agency warned about threats from a specific AI tool called ARTEX. While designed to use AI to identify vulnerabilities in digital systems, it has been linked to recent attacks across the globe.

The agency said it was “highly likely” that ARTEX had been used in AI-driven activities in “its constituency.” It did not confirm any attack on the commission.

“We assess that ARTEX’s public availability will likely accelerate adoption by threat actors, resulting in more frequent, faster, and more scalable automated attacks with a higher success rate,” the agency said.

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press