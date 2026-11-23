LONDON (AP) — It’s a perfect gift for the host with the most.

A huge silver soup tureen once owned by financier J.P. Morgan up for sale, with an estimated price of up to 6 million pounds (almost $8 million).

More than a foot and a half long (46 centimeters) long and weighing in at 44 pounds (20 kilograms), the Meissonnier Tureen is the star of a Dec. 1 auction at Christie’s in London.

Made in the 1730s by the French artist and goldsmith Juste-Aurèle Meissonnier in a flamboyant rococo style, it was “designed to astonish,” according to Christie’s specialist Isabelle Cartier-Stone.

Shaped like a stylized shell, it has a cover encrusted with detailed silver plants and animals, including “a duck, a crab, a fish, an oyster, and a snail among an artichoke and other leafy vegetables,” according to the catalog.

The tureen’s owners have included British aristocrats, Russian statesmen and the American banker John Pierpont Morgan. It is one of a pair split up after they were auctioned together in 1977, with the other in the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio.

It is being sold as part of a trove of silver owned by the Blaquier-Arrieta family of wealthy Argentine collectors and has a presale estimate of between 4 million pounds and 6 million pounds ($5.25 million and $7.86 million).

A group of a dozen paintings owned by the same family sold at Sotheby’s last week for $412 million, with the Vincent van Gogh painting “Châtaigniers en fleurs” (Chestnut Trees in Flower) fetching $190.4 million.

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press