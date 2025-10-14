Visitor From China Dies In Highway 120 Crash

Chinese Camp, CA — The CHP has released details of a fatal Monday morning crash on Highway 120 involving a Caltrans vehicle and a Jeep with a group of visitors from China.

Three people from Beijing, China, were traveling in a 2025 Jeep Compass SUV on Highway 120 near Menke Ness Road. The CHP reports that the driver, a 51-year-old man, attempted to pass a Caltrans vehicle over broken yellow lines. At the same time, the Caltrans vehicle turned left onto a state-owned driveway on the north side of Highway 120. The driver of the Jeep swerved to avoid a collision and then crashed into an embankment, overturning onto its roof.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Medical Center, a 52-year-old woman in the passenger seat sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center, and an 82-year-old woman in the backseat suffered fatal injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts. Their names were not immediately released, only noting they were from Beijing, China. The driver of the Caltrans vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Jesse Warren.

There was one-way traffic control for several hours due to the cleanup efforts and investigation following the crash. The CHP notes that drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.

Crash details are still under investigation, and the CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 209-984-3944. It happened on Monday at around 10 am.