Forest Officials Remind Visitors Of Seasonal Road Closures

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest officials are reminding visitors that the seasonal road closures now in effect will last until the middle of April.

Many forest roads, especially those in the upper elevations, were closed on Monday, December 15, 2025, as part of the forest’s regular Season of Use Closure, which lasts through April 15.

“Forest Service roads are closed during the winter season as a safety measure for forest visitors and forest staff and to prevent resource damage due to wet/muddy conditions,” relayed forest officials.

Copies of each Ranger District Motor Vehicle Use Map are available at all Stanislaus National Forest Ranger Stations. Forest officials provided this list of roads impacted by the seasonal closure:

Groveland District:

Forest Service Road (FSR) 1N19Y, FSR 1S39YA, FSR 1S86A, FSR 3N01Q,

Mi-Wuk/Summit District:

FSR 4N06YA, FSR 4N44Y, FSR 4N47D, FSR 5N01S, FSR 5N02V, FSR 5N17Y, FSR 6N06F, FSR 6N11X, FSR 6N19A, FSR 6N30A, FSR 6N44Y, FSR 5N63Y, FSR 1N19Y, FSR 2N01D, FSR 2N44A, FSR 2N63B, FSR 3N01D, FSR 3N01U, FSR 3N01YA, FSR 3N19, FSR 3N33A, FSR 3N70A, FSR 4N06YA, FSR 4N47D, FSR 4N50

Calaveras Ranger District: