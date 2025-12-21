The Magical Splendor of a Moonlight Garden

The garden is a special place to spend the day and can also be spectacular in the evening hours. A nighttime garden adds beauty, tranquility and a sense of calm to an outdoor space that can be enjoyed long after the sun has set. This is especially true during the warmer months when strolling through the garden at night or sitting under the stars is a truly enchanting experience. There are several ways to illuminate your surroundings, bring the garden to life at night and enhance the space with sound, sights and smells.

One of the first things to consider is what plants will be best suited for after hours. The moonlight will reflect from white or lighter-colored flowers, while plants with variegated foliage or light greens and blue or silvery hues create a glowing effect in a nighttime garden. Some wonderful choices include moonflower—a gorgeous annual vine with beautiful, saucer-like white blooms that have the most delectable fragrance. And as the name suggests, these blooms open at dusk. White hydrangeas are perfect for reflecting moonlight and adding interest to the nighttime garden. Four o’clocks open in the late afternoon and stay open under the night sky. Dusty miller, lamb’s ear and silver sage are also great options for gorgeous nighttime foliage.

Additional plants to consider include evening primrose that unfurls its bright yellow blooms at dusk, glowing softly in low light. Night phlox, often called “midnight candy,” releases a sweet scent after sunset. White or pale varieties of lilies, such as Casa Blanca lilies, create elegant silhouettes and carry a rich perfume perfect for calm summer nights. Jasmine, especially night-blooming jasmine, adds both fragrance and a delicate softness to the air. For a low-growing option, sweet alyssum in white provides a carpet of tiny blooms that reflect light beautifully. And for structure, try adding white roses, variegated hostas, or the shimmering foliage of Japanese painted fern.

Delicate lighting also plays an important role in the nighttime garden, and there are many options to choose from including solar string lights, lanterns, flameless candles with timers, and spotlights that shine upwards onto a tree or other points of interest. You can also create a lovely pathway to intertwine through the lights and plants, where each corner offers a new surprise. Adding a bench or seating area to pause is a nice touch and encourages lingering moments of rest.

Along with the olfactory and visual allure, the final step to an enchanting space is a simple water feature. The soothing sound of running water brings a grounding presence to the garden and offers many relaxing benefits, making it the perfect finishing element in your moonlit retreat.

A moonlight garden is more than a collection of plants, it’s a sensory experience that transforms your outdoor space long after sunset. Through thoughtful plant selections, gentle lighting, and soothing sounds, you can create an inviting haven that glows softly in the evening hours. Whether you are entertaining guests, enjoying a quiet stroll, or simply sitting under the stars, a nighttime garden adds a magical dimension to your landscape and invites you to slow down and savor the beauty of the night.

Tracy White-Urrutia is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.