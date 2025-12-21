Travel Ban Impacts Local Circus Artist

Murphys, CA – An international circus artist who grew up in Murphys finds herself in the midst of challenges related to the recent travel ban. Circus Artist Erin Stephens, who has family in Murphys and plans to continue entertaining local audiences, shares how a ban on all citizens from Burkina Faso entering the US impacts her.

Stephens fell in love with the East African country and became the co-director of Yennega Circus in March of 2020. Ouagadougou, the capital and largest city of Burkina Faso has become Stephen’s home base as she travels, including hosting a performance in Murphys in July, and the International Jugglers’ Association (IJA) Regional Competition in Manizales, Colombia in September.

Stephens married Armand Ouendlamita in Koudougou, Burkina Faso in what she describes as a magical celebration on December 10, 2025. Her family members, circus performers, and hundreds attended. The same week also featured celebrations, with Yennega Circus performing on a national TV station and in front of thousands on a huge stage as part of Polyphonies for Peace and the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary.

The travel ban was expanded by President Trump on December 16, 2025 to include Burkina Faso, stating, “According to the Department of State, terrorist organizations continue to plan and conduct terrorist activities throughout Burkina Faso.” The detailed statement continues “Additionally, Burkina Faso has historically refused to accept back its removable nationals.” Concluding, “The entry into the United States of nationals of Burkina Faso as immigrants and as nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended.” Read the full statement here.

Stephens’s challenge, as she states it; “Trump has officially banned citizens from Burkina Faso from entering the USA – meaning my husband cannot meet my father, meet my community, get to know my favorite foods, places and parts of my culture of California and the US.” She strongly objects to his President Trump’s blanket statements and goes on to share her experience, “In my travels … I have fallen in love with said “third-world countries” – because what I have encountered in all “third world countries” I’ve visited is kindness, welcome, joy, dancing, laughter, intelligence, resilience, passion, brilliance, beautiful nature and architecture, incredible history and culture, riches that are rarely shown in the popular media and far less crime than that which I’ve encountered and that which statistically exists in the United States of America. I’ve come to appreciate and admire the focus on community, taking care of each other and a sense of “belonging” that all citizens feel.” Her full statement is here.

A Fact Sheet detailing the restrictions and limits on Burkina Faso and other countries is at www.whitehouse.gov.