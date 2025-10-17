TC Supervisor Series Will Feature Kirk

Twain Harte, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a conversation with District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

It is part three in a series talking with all five of the board members. Click here to find earlier shows with Ryan Campbell and Steve Griefer.

Supervisor Kirk’s district includes Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and several communities up the Highway 108 corridor. He will talk about recent challenges and actions related to Pinecrest Lake, development projects in District Three, roads, and fire prevention initiatives.

He will also talk about changes in county executive leadership, board dynamics, budgetary matters, and his recent town hall focused on Standard Park.