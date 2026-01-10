Update: Massive Power Outage Impacting Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

Update at 5:45 p.m.: Fire officials report an explosion at Pacific Ultrapower in Chinese Camp triggered the outage, impacting nearly 30,000 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County and in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. We reported earlier about the fire, noting that it happened around 4:30 p.m., just before the power outage, and all employees were evacuated. There is no update on damages to the plant. The Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) confirms that there was a lithium-ion battery explosion and fire at that plant.

“There are currently no injuries reported, and all employees have been accounted for,” according to fire officials.

The restoration times are from now until about 12:15 a.m.

Original post 5:04 p.m.: Sonora, CA—PG&E is reporting nearly 30,000 customers are without electricity across most of Tuolumne County and in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

Those without electricity stretch from Strawberry to Sonora to Columbia, Jamestown, Copperopolis, and Groveland. The company reports, “There is an unplanned outage in your area. Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The restoration time for customers is to be determined.

Of note, fire crews have responded to a blaze in the Pacific Ultra Power in Chinese Camp near the Diestle Turkey Farm. All employees were evacuated, but we do not know if the two incidents are connected.