Two Mountain Passes Reopen

Sonora, CA – Two mountain passes have reopened, and the third will remain closed through the weekend.

Caltrans reports that the closure gates at Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County swung open this morning at 11 a.m., ahead of schedule, as crews were able to clear snow and debris quickly. As we reported here yesterday, it was slated to reopen at noon on Saturday (10/18).

Highway 120 Tioga Pass, maintained by Yosemite National Park, also reopened this morning, with no chain restriction. Also opened was Glacier Point Road.

Highway 108 Sonora Pass is still set to reopen on Monday, October 20, 2025, at noon. Crews are continuing to plow snow that was 32 inches deep above 9,500-foot elevation. The highway remains closed from the eastbound Kennedy Meadows Resort and Pack Station to the westbound closure at the Marine Corps Training Center.

As the fall season continues, Caltrans reminds motorists, “Move over when approaching Caltrans workers, vehicles, or snow removal equipment on the highways, and watch for icy road conditions in the evening and early morning hours.”