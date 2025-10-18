Skip to main content
Transmitter Upgrades Will Briefly Impact Radio Service

By B.J. Hansen
By B.J. Hansen
Clarke Broadcasting

Clarke Broadcasting

Sonora, CA — The Clarke Broadcasting radio stations will be undergoing a transmitter update on Saturday afternoon that will briefly impact service.

While the work is taking place, listeners will not be able to tune into local stations Star 92.7, 93.5 KKBN and AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML.

It is anticipated to occur around midday. Local news and information will still be available on myMotherLode.com.

It is routine maintenance to enhance our broadcast capabilities and reliability, and to ensure that the stations remain operational during community power outages.

We are sorry for any inconvenience.

