Sonora Wildcats Repeat As Football Section Champions

Written by Zeb Drivdahl:

The Sonora Wildcats defeated the Ripon Christian Knights 56-18 on Saturday afternoon to repeat as Sac Joaquin Section 6 champions.

Sonora received the opening kickoff and went right to work on offense. Cash Byington delivered a series of big runs before Tommy Sutton finished the drive with a 29 yard touchdown run. After Ripon Christian’s first series of the day ended in a turnover on downs, Sutton found the endzone again on an almost identical 30 yard run to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead. The Knights found their stride on the next series however, converting two different 4th downs on their way to a touchdown. Jeremy Snyder blocked the extra point for the Wildcats, leaving the score at 14-6. Sonora fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by Ripon Christian on the 30 yard line.

The Knights capitalized on the opportunity, punching the ball in for a touchdown a few plays later. The two point conversion was no good for a score of 14-12. The Wildcats began to take over the game at this point, as the next three drives all ended in Sonora touchdowns, one to Byington and two for Brody Speer. On defense, Sonora stymied the Knights on their next two drives. Further complicating matters for Ripon Christian, their starting quarterback left the game after an apparent concussion halfway through the second quarter. The Knights provided some excitement when they returned a late first half kick off for a touchdown to put the score 35-18 at the half.

Ripon Christian returned the second half kickoff past midfield for excellent field position. Needing a score to keep the game close, the Knights were unable to move the ball against a relentless Wildcat defense. After Ripon Christian turned the ball over on downs, Sonora put the game out of reach with a long drive that ended in another Byington touchdown. The Wildcats would add further touchdowns from Byington and Eli Ingalls before time expired.

Tommy Sutton won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors with his two touchdowns and 100+ yards rushing. Lemar Vaughn delivered the Foust Heating and Air hot hit of the game with an impressive tackle on a first quarter kickoff coverage. The Wildcats improve to 13-0 on the season and advance to the California state playoffs. Check on mymotherlode.com for details on the time and location of next week’s game.