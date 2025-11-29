Christmas Spirit Shines At 42nd Annual Historic Christmas Parade

Sonora, CA — Thousands of revelers filled Washington Street in downtown Sonora for the 42nd Annual Historic Christmas Parade to welcome the holiday season and the main attraction, Santa Claus.

Last night, the crowd cheered, clapped, and tapped their toes as bands, like the Sonora High Golden Regiment, and colorful lights twinkled on floats along with dance groups, captivating everyone. They were Christmas characters topping the floats, like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Abominable Snowman, and the Grinch, who received boos from the crowd. Horses and dogs were barking in the season.

Rolling down the roadway were fire engines, CAL Fire bulldozers, antique cars, hot rods with custom modifications, and jeeps demonstrating their hydraulics. Then came the moment that drew the loudest screams: Santa and Mrs. Claus, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!