Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
39.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christmas Spirit Shines At 42nd Annual Historic Christmas Parade

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus ringing in the holiday season -- Photo: Tracey Petersen

42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus ringing in the holiday season -- Photo: Tracey Petersen

Photo Icon View Photos
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen
  • 42nd Annual Historic Downtown Christmas Parade—Photo by Tracey Petersen

Sonora, CA — Thousands of revelers filled Washington Street in downtown Sonora for the 42nd Annual Historic Christmas Parade to welcome the holiday season and the main attraction, Santa Claus.

Last night, the crowd cheered, clapped, and tapped their toes as bands, like the Sonora High Golden Regiment, and colorful lights twinkled on floats along with dance groups, captivating everyone. They were Christmas characters topping the floats, like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Abominable Snowman, and the Grinch, who received boos from the crowd. Horses and dogs were barking in the season.

Rolling down the roadway were fire engines, CAL Fire bulldozers, antique cars, hot rods with custom modifications, and jeeps demonstrating their hydraulics. Then came the moment that drew the loudest screams: Santa and Mrs. Claus, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.