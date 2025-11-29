Miwuk Museum & Cultural Center Grand Opening Celebration

Angels Camp, CA – Celebrating the culture and history of the Miwuk tribe, as leaders will open the doors to the new Miwuk Museum and Cultural Center.

The public is invited to visit the brand-new, cutting-edge museum, which will feature “riveting stories and breathtaking, never-before-seen Miwuk historical exhibits.”

The museum’s grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 52A South Main Street in Angels Camp.

“This museum has been decades in the making, and it is a culmination of incredible dedication and vision,” said Kristopher Mandell, Museum Director. “I am personally honored to be a part of this amazing project for the community. This center will be a vital resource for preserving and celebrating Miwuk history and culture for generations to come.”

An opening prayer will kick off the event. Guests will be able to enjoy museum tours, examine the extensive Cooper Collection, and explore the open Library and Archive. A designated conservation viewing spot will also be available. Additionally, refreshments will be served, and the museum’s gift shop will be open. This event marks the first time these exhibits will be showcased; for more information about the event or the museum, click here.