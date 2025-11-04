SAF Providing $50,000 Matching Grant For ATCAA Food Bank

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation is putting out a challenge to the community to help the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) Food Bank.

The SAF Board of Directors voted unanimously to match up to $50,000 in community donations for the food bank. The foundation notes that earlier this year, due to no fault of their own, ATCAA lost grant funding comprising approximately 50% of the annual cost of operating the food bank. They have since been covering the extra expenses with reserve funds. However, those reserves are dwindling, and the agency is in need of a cash infusion.

Community members interested in supporting the ATCAA Food Bank can drop off or mail a check to the Sonora Area Foundation, located at 362 South Stewart Street, Sonora, CA, 95370. The check should be made out to the Sonora Area Foundation with “ATCAA Food Bank” written in the memo line. Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum notes that 100% of the donation will go directly to the food bank.

There is also an option to donate via credit card (with a small processing fee from the credit card processing company), by clicking here.