Caltrans Closing Mountain Passes Ahead Of Another Weather System

Sonora, CA — Caltrans announces that both Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at noon on Wednesday.

It is due to snow anticipated to arrive in the higher elevations late Wednesday and through Thursday. Caltrans notes that the passes will remain closed into early next week, when crews will go up and assess the conditions.

The eastbound closure of Sonora Pass will be at Kennedy Meadows, and the westbound closure at the Marine Corps training center. The eastbound closure of Ebbetts Pass will be at Lake Alpine, and the westbound closure at the 4/89 junction.

Yosemite National Park has yet to announce a planned temporary closure of Highway 120, Tioga Pass.