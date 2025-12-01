County Agencies Sign Agreement To Combat Sex Trafficking

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County officials have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) aimed at strengthening the countywide response to sex trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

The agreement was signed by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple county agencies, including the Social Services, Behavioral Health Services, and Public Health divisions of the Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency. The Calaveras County Probation Department, District Attorney’s Office, Office of Education, and The Resource Connection of Calaveras and Amador Counties, operating through the Calaveras Crisis Center and Children’s Advocacy Center, also joined the effort.

The MOU reaffirms the agencies’ commitment to a coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting cases while ensuring comprehensive case management for victims. Officials said the document formalizes ongoing oversight and cooperation between departments and partner organizations to better identify and assist victims, as well as children at risk.

Authorities noted that the public can play a role by reporting suspected trafficking to law enforcement, recognizing that exploitation is driven by demand, and discussing trafficking issues within their communities. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.