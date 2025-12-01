Oath Of Office Planned For New Sonora City Leaders

Sonora, CA — A formal changing of the guard will take place at tonight’s Sonora City Council meeting.

After earlier approving agreements with Chris Gorsky to be the new City Administrator and Brittan Gregory as the new Fire Chief, they will both officially take the oath of office delivered by City Clerk Tracy Skelly.

There will also be a presentation from Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn about events in the city.

Other items include the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding for the Sonora Employees Association for Fiscal Year 2025-2030 related to wages, and more details can be found by clicking here.

There will also be a discussion about a Solid Waste Rate study.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.