Work On Murphys Median Project To Delay Traffic

Murphys, CA — Caltrans reports that there will be one-way traffic control today through Friday, from 7 am – 3 pm, on Highway 4 in the Murphys area.

It is due to changes being made to the contentious Murphys median project that has been complained about by many local residents. The work is near the Big Trees Road/Tom Bell Road intersection. Be prepared for minor traffic delays this week during the work.

In addition, there will be tree work on Highway 4 near Big Trees Village Drive in Arnold this Tuesday from 8 am – 5 pm, with one-way traffic control.

On Thursday, there will be traffic disruptions for one hour in Arnold, from 10 – 11 am, at Highway 4 and Rancho Paradiso. Crews will be doing utility work.