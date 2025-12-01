Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
51.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Work On Murphys Median Project To Delay Traffic

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans construction of the Murphys Median on Highway 4

Caltrans construction of the Murphys Median on Highway 4

Photo Icon View Photo

Murphys, CA — Caltrans reports that there will be one-way traffic control today through Friday, from 7 am – 3 pm, on Highway 4 in the Murphys area.

It is due to changes being made to the contentious Murphys median project that has been complained about by many local residents. The work is near the Big Trees Road/Tom Bell Road intersection. Be prepared for minor traffic delays this week during the work.

In addition, there will be tree work on Highway 4 near Big Trees Village Drive in Arnold this Tuesday from 8 am – 5 pm, with one-way traffic control.

On Thursday, there will be traffic disruptions for one hour in Arnold, from 10 – 11 am, at Highway 4 and Rancho Paradiso. Crews will be doing utility work.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.