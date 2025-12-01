Sonora And Calaveras Both Score Upcoming Home Playoff Football Games

Sonora, CA — Sonora and Calaveras high schools are moving on to the CIF State Football Championship Bowl series, both one game away from state championship matchups.

In the 2-A bracket, the Sonora Wildcats (13-0) will play Woodcreek High (12-1) of Roseville on Saturday at 6 pm at Dunlavy Field. The winner will move on to play either Santa Fe Christian or Rio Honda Prep on December 13 in the state championship. Wildcats football airs live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and the audio also streams on myMotherLode.com.

Calaveras High (11-2) is in the 5-A bracket and will be at home this Saturday at 6 pm against Miramonte (8-5). The winner will move on to face either South Gate or Bishop Union in the championship game.

Click here to view a recap of Sonora’s victory on Saturday.