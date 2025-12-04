Interfaith Cash Drive and First Weekend In December Events

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, this is an overview from our events calendar for the weekend of December 6th and 7th.

First, Central Sierra Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services will take place tomorrow Friday, December 5th. KKBN-KZSQ-KVML will all be live with Alisha on Today’s Country 93.5 KKBN and Mark on Star 92.7 giving ongoing updates of the totals pledged. Businesses are welcome to call in and be recognized on the air for donations, you can donate online with or without securely with PayPal or bring donations to the Radio Station as detailed here. Saturday a coat drive will be held at Interfaith from 9 am to noon. A map to Interfaith is in the event listing here.

Friday is a Christmas Craft Fair at the Sonora Senior Center with many community vendors from 10 am – 3 pm.

Friday from 3:30 – 5 pm is the First Friday Craft Club at Tuolumne County Arts. For $10 per person you can have access to their space, supplies, and equipment, with resident artist Stacy Lindsey. Details are here.

Friday visit Twain Harte at 5 pm, there will be caroling starting at 5:30 pm, the tree will be lit at 6 pm and then the Winter Wonderland Parade will start. The route winds through the town so you can watch, listen and enjoy from just about anywhere in Twain Harte.

The Summerville Parent Nursery School’s Annual Christmas Shop is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as detailed here.

St. Susanna Orthodox Church will host a reading by Father Davede Thompson of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The events welcomes festive dress, and provides hot apple cider and treats free for all in front a woodstove fire as detailed here.

Friends of Columbia and Columbia State Historic Park are presenting the 40th annual Lamplight Tour. Organizers detail, “This beloved annual performance transforms the park into an animated time capsule, where history, humor, and holiday magic combine for an unforgettable evening led by lantern carriers.” The tour is an important fundraiser to the nonprofit organization, details are here.

Remember there will be a road closure at 5 pm for the 33rd Annual Angels Camp Business Association’s Gold Country Christmas Parade. Celebrate the magic of the season with holiday lights, family traditions, horses, floats, music, kids’ laughter, candy canes, hot chocolate and visit with Santa after the parade as detailed here.

The Columbia College Community Chorus with orchestra will present their annual Sounds of the Season Concert at the Sonora High School Auditorium Friday and Saturday. Ticket details are in the event listing.

You can listen to Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus Holiday Concert “Pure Imagination” on Saturday from 2 – 4 pm at in Mokelumne Hill.

Saturday evening at Sierra Bible Church the Lack Family will perform a free Christmas Concert.

Several nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. This Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Courthouse Park from 4 pm to 7 pm courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. This season’s Santa schedule, including the Holly Jolly Wagon, is in our community calendar here.

The nightly Holiday Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here. Another Christmas Light Show will be on Joyce Court off Phoenix Lake Road as detailed here.

Saturday at Mountain Christian Fellowship get holiday shopping done early. The free family event will have a variety of local artists and crafters, organizers promise it is “your one-stop destination for unique handmade gifts, festive home décor, gourmet treats, and holiday cheer!” Details are here.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT) will be performing “Jingle Jury” today, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.

Select a Christmas Giving Tree tag and donate gifts to those in need named on the tag. A giving tree is at the Junction Shopping Center, purchase a gift for the child listed on your tag and return the unwrapped gift and tag by December 15. There is also a Giving Tree at WildBud Floral Company in downtown Sonora. Return the wrapped gift with the tag by December 23 to benefit those in need at the Center for A Non-Violent Community.

Friday is opening night for Murphys Creek Theater’s performance of Over the River and Through the Woods. The play is from Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, and described by Director Maryann Curmi as “A heartwarming experience about what the holidays are truly about, faith, family, and food.” Tickets are pay what you can here.

Performances continue at Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. The performance will include holiday hits from Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley as detailed in the blog by Tori James here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Gus’s Steak House. Check out all the Sonora Christmas Town Events, the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the snow reports from open California ski resorts are in the weather section here.