Christmas Town Sonora Activities Kick Into High Gear

Sonora, CA — Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora is filled with Christmas Trees that were decorated by numerous non-profits in the county.

Many local leaders were out putting up the decorations on Wednesday, and some others have been out there today. It is part of the kickoff to the annual Christmas Town Sonora Festivities. The most popular tree entries will receive special cash gifts. Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn says, “This year the Sonora Area Foundation is doubling the cash prizes for the non-profits.”

She says first place will receive $600, second place gets $400, and third place $200.

Dunn adds, “It is all based on voters, as the public votes for their favorite tree.”

Around 50 are scattered throughout the park. QR codes are on the trees to help facilitate the voting process.

Other events coming up include the Holly Jolly Wagon running on Fridays (from 4-7 pm on December 5, 12 and 19). It goes from Courthouse Park to the Red Church. An additional highlight this year is the December 20 Holiday movie matinee at the Sonora Opera Hall. Caroling, crafts, and regular visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus are also in the mix over the next few weeks. All of the events are free to attend. Find a rundown of all of the various Christmas Town Sonora activities by clicking here.

The goal is to bring more local community members and visitors to the downtown district this holiday season.

